. CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE FOR MONDAY... .Another stronger surface low will form to the north in Colorado today. This will increase southwest winds this afternoon areawide. The windy conditions, extremely low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon. Min RH values will dip into the single digits during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will diminish after sunset this evening. Critical conditions are expected to return Wednesday afternoon for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zones 110 & 111).

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 & 111... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN

EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR VERY

LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WEST WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110 &

111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch for very dry humidities and strong

west winds, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwestern New Mexico including; the Gila

Wilderness, New Mexican Bootheel, Grant county, Luna county,

Hidalgo county.

* TIMING...Red Flag is valid from 11 AM until 8 PM today. The Fire

Weather Watch is valid Wednesday from noon until 8 PM.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.