ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.. .Elevated conditions are expected for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zone 110). Conditions will become critical on Friday as dry weather and gusty winds are expected to return to areas west of the Rio Grande with an upper level system approaching the area.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING FOR FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
MDT Thursday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This
Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.
* WIND...West southwest between 15 and 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY..6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.