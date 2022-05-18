ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.. .Elevated conditions are expected for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zone 110). Conditions will become critical on Friday as dry weather and gusty winds are expected to return to areas west of the Rio Grande with an upper level system approaching the area.
.FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 111...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday
morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 111.
* WIND... West between 20 and 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.