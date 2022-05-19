ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.. Elevated conditions are expected for areas west of the Continental Divide (NW FW Zone 110) today. Conditions will become critical on Friday as dry weather and gusty winds are expected to return to the region as an upper level system approaches the area.
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
110... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY
FOR VERY LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM
MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...West southwest between 15 and 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY..6 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.