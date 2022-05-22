CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY... .An upper level system will approach New Mexico Tuesday afternoon with an increase in winds expected. Very low humidity (6 to 12 percent) is anticipated across much of southwest and south-central New Mexico, and coupled with the breezy to windy conditions (20 ft winds 20 to 25 mph), in addition to very dry fuels, critical fire weather conditions are anticipated. Farther east across far west Texas and the Sacramento mountains, there is uncertainty in the wind speeds. Consequently, the Fire Weather Watch has been omitted from these locations at this time.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday

afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, and 112 in

southwestern and south-central New Mexico.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.