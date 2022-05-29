ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY AND ON MONDAY... .An approaching upper level system will create strong southwest winds this afternoon. Winds look to become gusty in the higher terrain locations as stronger winds aloft move over the area, especially over the Gila Region and Sacramento Mountains. This afternoon humidity values will be very low. A very dry spring has led to extremely dry fuels over much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. These elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist through Monday with winds strengthening in the afternoon hours and afternoon humidity values remaining extremely dry.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG

WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 14%.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please check with the local

agencies for updated burn ban information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.