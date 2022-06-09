Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-
Southern Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,
Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,
Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs
244 PM MDT Thu Jun 9 2022
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected. Daytime high
temperatures 102 to 107 degrees with nighttime lows above 70
degrees.
* WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley and Tularosa Basin including
portions of Dona Ana, Luna, western Otero, and eastern Sierra
Counties in southern New Mexico and El Paso and southern
Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas.
* WHEN...From noon Friday through midnight MDT Sunday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.