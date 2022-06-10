Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Otero Mesa-Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Crow Flats, Cornudas, Dell City,
and Salt Flat
345 PM MDT Fri Jun 10 2022
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected. Daytime high
temperatures 103 to 107 degrees with nighttime lows above 70
degrees.
* WHERE...Most of the lower elevations of far west Texas and
southern New Mexico. Specifically the Lower Rio Grande Valley
and Tularosa Basin including portions of Dona Ana, Luna, western
Otero, and eastern Sierra Counties in southern New Mexico; and
El Paso and lowland areas of Hudspeth Counties in far west
Texas.
* WHEN...now through midnight MDT Sunday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.