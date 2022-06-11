ELEVATED TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON MONDAY... .An approaching upper level system will give us breezy to windy afternoon conditions on Monday. These stronger winds will combine with low min RH's of 10 to 15% and very dry fuel moisture because of the on going drought to give us elevated to critical fire weather conditions for Monday afternoon. The gusty winds will slow by late in the evening, but overnight RH recoveries will only be modest.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday
afternoon through Monday evening.
* WIND...West to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15%
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.