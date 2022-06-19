extended time: Flood Watch 0620 noon-062122 PM

flood watch 0620 0062122Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres
Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana
County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento
Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso
County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Rio Grande Valley
of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Spaceport, Winston, Derry, Sunland Park,
Vado, Fort Bayard, Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Mescalero, Hatch, Fabens,
Truth Or Consequences, Apache Summit, Columbus, Mayhill, Lake
Roberts, Sacramento, Timberon, Sunspot, Hillsboro, West El Paso,
Socorro, Mountain Park, Grant County Airport, East and Northeast El
Paso, Loma Linda, Hurley, Chaparral, Tularosa, Fort Bliss, Faywood,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Mimbres, Las Cruces,
White Sands National Park, Hueco Tanks, Pinon, Fort Hancock,
Kingston, Deming, Silver City, Garfield, Upper Valley, Orogrande,
Radium Springs, Tornillo, and Downtown El Paso
158 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY NOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the
following areas, in New Mexico, Luna, Sierra, Dona Ana, Otero and
eastern Grant Counties, including the Black Fire burn scar. In far
west Texas, El Paso County and western parts of Hudspeth County

* WHEN...From Monday NOON through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and
the Black Fire burn scar will be most susceptible to excessive
rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly
terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Abundant monsoonal moisture will move into the region on
Monday. This moisture will combine with an approaching upper
level storm system to develop numerous showers and
thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and excessive
runoff.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

