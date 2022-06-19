Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres

Valley-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana

County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento

Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso

County-Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Rio Grande Valley

of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Spaceport, Winston, Derry, Sunland Park,

Vado, Fort Bayard, Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Mescalero, Hatch, Fabens,

Truth Or Consequences, Apache Summit, Columbus, Mayhill, Lake

Roberts, Sacramento, Timberon, Sunspot, Hillsboro, West El Paso,

Socorro, Mountain Park, Grant County Airport, East and Northeast El

Paso, Loma Linda, Hurley, Chaparral, Tularosa, Fort Bliss, Faywood,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Mimbres, Las Cruces,

White Sands National Park, Hueco Tanks, Pinon, Fort Hancock,

Kingston, Deming, Silver City, Garfield, Upper Valley, Orogrande,

Radium Springs, Tornillo, and Downtown El Paso

158 AM MDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY NOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the

following areas, in New Mexico, Luna, Sierra, Dona Ana, Otero and

eastern Grant Counties, including the Black Fire burn scar. In far

west Texas, El Paso County and western parts of Hudspeth County

* WHEN...From Monday NOON through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and

the Black Fire burn scar will be most susceptible to excessive

rainfall and rapid runoff. Drainages and arroyos within hilly

terrain may cause flooding downstream of heavy rainfall as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Abundant monsoonal moisture will move into the region on

Monday. This moisture will combine with an approaching upper

level storm system to develop numerous showers and

thunderstorms which could produce heavy rain and excessive

runoff.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.