The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 231 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will
result in debris flow, which can consist of rock, mud, vegetation,
and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cooney, Camp Thunderbird and Upper Mimbres Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.