FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
counties, Grant and Luna.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 551 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hurley and North Hurley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.