[Editor's Note: Some of these areas have turned into Flash Flood Warnings, so be prepared.]
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
area, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying
areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near
recent wildfire burn scars. Soils remain moist and excessive
runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and
other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy
rainfall over the Black Fire burn scar, which may lead to
flash flooding and debris flows. Soils are saturated across
the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.