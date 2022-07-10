Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
1233 PM MDT Sun Jul 10 2022
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 230 PM MDT.
* At 1233 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.2 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Black Canyon, Upper Mimbres and McKnight Canyon
drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cooney and Upper Mimbres Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.