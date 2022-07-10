Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

1233 PM MDT Sun Jul 10 2022

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

West Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico...

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...

* Until 230 PM MDT.

* At 1233 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.2 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Black Canyon, Upper Mimbres and McKnight Canyon

drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cooney and Upper Mimbres Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.