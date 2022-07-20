Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
456 PM MDT Wed Jul 20 2022
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverside,
moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cliff, Silver City, Mangas Springs, Oak Grove, Pinos Altos,
Riverside, Gila, Mangas Valley, Bill Evans Lake, Tyrone Mine, Gila
Middle Box, Little Walnut Village, Cherry Creek Campground and
McMillan Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
LAT...LON 3287 10876 3301 10863 3292 10818 3259 10840
TIME...MOT...LOC 2256Z 290DEG 24KT 3290 10859
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
[Editor's Note: In case you haven't noticed, there are thunderstorms all around wherever you live in Grant County. It's monsoon season. Take proper precautions.]