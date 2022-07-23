The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for...
Southern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico...
West central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico...
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 830 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust was moving north through
Luna and western Dona Ana county. This area of dust will reduce
visibility along Interstate 10 between Las Cruces and Separ.
HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility.
SOURCE...Doppler radar.
IMPACT...Hazardous travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 56
and 131.
Locations impacted include...
Deming, Akela, Gage, Rock Hound State Park and Corralitos.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.