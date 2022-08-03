.FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 730 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience minor flooding include...
San Lorenzo, Hurley, East Silver City, Cobre, Bayard,
Hanover, Fierro, North Hurley, Mimbres, Santa Clara, Fort
Bayard, Georgetown and Arenas Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.