FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 151 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.75 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lake Roberts, mainly north or northern portions of Silver
City, Pinos Altos, Bayard, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Arenas
Valley and Sapillo Creek Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.