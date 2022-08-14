Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range NM-Upper Gila River Valley NM-
119 PM MDT Sun Aug 14 2022
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Grant
County through 145 PM MDT...
At 118 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Pinos Altos, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cherry Creek Campground, McMillan Campground and Portions of the Gila
Wilderness.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.