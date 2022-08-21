FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.Along the Mimbres River from San Lorenzo down to HWY 180.
* WHEN...Until 1145 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads
remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to
excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are
inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of
slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 142 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Faywood, San Lorenzo, Sherman and San Juan.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
[Editor's Note: Yep, folks, it's still raining off and on and sometimes harder in some places that in others. Pay attention to uphill from wherever you live, because if it's raining uphill, you'll likely see the water arrive to your neighborhood. Be careful!]