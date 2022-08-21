FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Grant.Along the Mimbres River from San Lorenzo down to HWY 180.

* WHEN...Until 1145 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads

remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to

excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are

inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of

slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 142 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain

in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Faywood, San Lorenzo, Sherman and San Juan.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

[Editor's Note: Yep, folks, it's still raining off and on and sometimes harder in some places that in others. Pay attention to uphill from wherever you live, because if it's raining uphill, you'll likely see the water arrive to your neighborhood. Be careful!]