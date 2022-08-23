Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern
Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Silver City, Cliff, Kingston, Buckhorn,
Mimbres, Grant County Airport, Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Mule Creek,
Hurley, Faywood, Winston, Gila Hot Springs, and Lake Roberts
245 AM MDT Tue Aug 23 2022
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and
Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very saturated grounds from recent rains will allow for quick
runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in
flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.