FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 730 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. In the past hour, between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Cliff, Mangas Springs, Riverside, Gila, Bill Evans Lake and
Gila Middle Box.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.