Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
451 PM MDT Sun Aug 28 2022
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 730 PM MDT.
* At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Bill Evans Lake and Gila Middle Box.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.