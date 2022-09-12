Upper Gila River Valleuthern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Southern
Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Faywood, Hurley, Mule Creek, Fort Bayard,
Hillsboro, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs, Kingston, Mimbres, Winston,
Lake Roberts, Cliff, Silver City, and Grant County Airport
120 PM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including most of north
Grant County and western Sierra County
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- saturated grounds from recent rains will allow for quick
runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in
flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.