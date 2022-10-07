FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
* WHEN...Until 430 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water
in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tyrone, Silver City, Mangas Valley and Tyrone Mine.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.