Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
542 AM MDT Sat Oct 22 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MDT
SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...Black Range.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM
MDT Sunday. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through
Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds expected this afternoon and
evening, but the strongest winds are expected on Sunday morning.
Winds slowly subside on Sunday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.