Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,
Hachita, and Cloverdale
203 PM MDT Mon Oct 24 2022
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s across the mountains
and as low as 28 degrees across the lowlands.
* WHERE...In Southern and Southwest New Mexico: Portions of the
Sacramento mountains and Gila Region. In addition, Hidalgo,
Luna, Otero, Sierra, and northern portions of Dona Ana county.
In far west Texas: Portions of northeast Hudspeth county.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.