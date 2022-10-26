Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,
Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
118 PM MDT Wed Oct 26 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Gila Highlands and Black Range in
southwest New Mexico, portions of the Sacramento Mountains and
Otero Mesa in south-central New Mexico, and the Salt Basin of
far west Texas.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.