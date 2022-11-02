Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Uplands of the Bootheel-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,

Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,

and Sacramento

225 PM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT... Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 55 mph.

* WHERE... Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Lowlands of the

Bootheel- Uplands of the Bootheel-Sacramento Mountains Above

7500 Feet, East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet

* WHEN... From 8 AM to 8 PM on Thursday

* IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.