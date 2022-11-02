Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale,
Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon,
and Sacramento
225 PM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT... Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 55 mph.
* WHERE... Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Lowlands of the
Bootheel- Uplands of the Bootheel-Sacramento Mountains Above
7500 Feet, East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500
Feet
* WHEN... From 8 AM to 8 PM on Thursday
* IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.