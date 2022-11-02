Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-
Central Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro,
Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield,
Hatch, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
White Sands National Park, Mescalero, Timberon, and Mountain Park
225 PM MDT Wed Nov 2 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT... Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
* WHERE.. Upper Gila River Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres
Valley, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest
Desert/Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra
County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County, Central Tularosa Basin
and the West Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet
* WHEN... From 12 PM to 6 PM on Thursday
* IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.