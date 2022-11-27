Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Cloudcroft, Sunspot,
Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento
231 PM MST Sun Nov 27 2022
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 to 80 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Elevations above 7500 feet in the Black Range, Eastern
Black Range Foothills, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN...From late Monday afternoon through late Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected to last through
most of the watch time, with the strongest from 5 AM Tuesday
through 6 PM Tuesday. Winds over the Black Range could have a
slightly later start and earlier end by a couple hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.