ROAD ADVISORY
FAIR DRIVING CONDITIONS – Silver City/Black Range Area 112922
Silver City Patrol has reported NM 152 with areas of Fair Driving Conditions starting at milepost 27 to milepost 40(Kingston). Roadway is mostly clear with shady patches still wet, these areas could become icy overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. NMDOT will notify as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS – Silver City/Black Range Area 112822
Silver City Patrol has reported NM 152 with areas of Difficult to Fair Driving Conditions starting at milepost 27 to milepost 40(Kingston). Roadway has areas covered with snow and ice. Roadway may become icy overnight due to snow melt. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. NMDOT is currently plowing and will notify as conditions change.