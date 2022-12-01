Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
149 PM MST Thu Dec 1 2022
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Black Range.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will likely occur
in the morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.Wind