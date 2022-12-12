ROAD ADVISORY
FAIR DRIVING CONDITIONS – Silver City Area
Silver City Patrol has reported roadways as wet, crews will continue treating roadways and handle trouble areas. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS – Silver City Area
NM 90 and US 180, roadway has areas of snow starting to stick. NMDOT is treating roadways and will notify as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
FAIR DRIVING CONDITIONS – Silver City Area
Silver City Patrol has reported roadways as wet and light snow falling. Roadways may become icy overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.