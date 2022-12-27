Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
227 PM MST Tue Dec 27 2022
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5
to 6 inches for elevations above 7,500ft with the highest peaks
and southwest facing slopes seeing up to 8 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range County.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds
and wet snow could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow is expected to fall over
elevations above 7000 ft, with accumulations starting around
7,500ft. Snowfall forecast 5 AM Wednesday through 5 AM Thursday:
Black Range 4 to 6 inches and Pinos Altos Range 6 to 8 inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit http://nmroads.com.