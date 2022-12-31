Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
and Cloverdale
205 PM MST Sat Dec 31 2022
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gust up to 70 mph.
* WHERE...The Uplands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and damage tents.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.