Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, and Apache Summit
232 PM MST Sat Dec 31 2022
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
possible. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible in highest terrain.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Sacramento
Mountains Above 7500 Feet Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. Blowing snow could cause lowered
visibilities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy in the Gila Region Sunday
evening. Snow levels dropping below 5000 feet by Monday morning.
Minor accumulations possible in Silver City and on the Sacramento
mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.