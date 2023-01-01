Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston, Fort Bayard,
Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, and Winston
601 AM MST Sun Jan 1 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest New Mexico including Grant, Luna,
northern Hidalgo, and western Sierra Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust off the playa may cause
reduced visibility along I-10 west of Lordsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.