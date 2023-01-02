ROAD ADVISORY
Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City
NM 90 from milepost 10 (White Signal) to 42(Silver City) roadway is clear but wet in areas. Continue to use caution, areas of snow melt could refreeze overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
NM 15 from milepost 7 (Pinos Altos) to 25 (NM 35 interchange) roadway is clear but wet in areas. Continue to use caution, areas of snow melt could refreeze overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
NM 35 from milepost 5 (Mimbres) to 27 (NM 15 interchange) roadway is clear but wet in areas. Continue to use caution, areas of snow melt could refreeze overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
NM 152 from milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40 (Kingston) roadway is clear but wet in areas. Continue to use caution, areas of snow melt could refreeze overnight. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.