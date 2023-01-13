Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,
Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Downtown El Paso,
West El Paso, and Upper Valley
123 PM MST Fri Jan 13 2023
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
Far West Texas.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.