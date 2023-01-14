Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
157 PM MST Sat Jan 14 2023
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be possible above 7500 feet,
leading to areas of blowing snow with poor visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.