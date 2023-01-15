Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, and Apache Summit
331 AM MST Sun Jan 15 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5
inches. Blowing snow with winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE...The Gila Region and Black Mountains above 7500 and the
Sacramento Mountains above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN...From noon today to 12 midnight MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Visibilities
may occasionally drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing
snow. Travel could be difficult. Very strong winds could cause
extensive damage to trees and power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road
conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com.