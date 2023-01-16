ROAD ADVISORY
Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City
Silver City Patrol has reported roadways as wet and could be slick. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
Difficult Driving Conditions in Pinos Altos
NM 15 is reported as snow covered and could be slick. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
Difficult Driving Conditions in Black Range
NM 152 is reported as snow covered and could be slick. Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.