ROAD ADVISORY
FLOODING – Cliff Area
NM 211 "Bear Creek" at milepost 3.5 has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
FLOODING – Mule Creek Area
NM 78 "Mule Creek" from milepost 5 to 8 has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
FLOODING – Mogollon Area
NM 159 "Mogollon" from milepost 0 to 12 has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.
