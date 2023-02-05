Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft,
Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento
244 PM MST Sun Feb 5 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above
7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet
Counties
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.