Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,
Grant County Airport, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston,
Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park
244 PM MST Sun Feb 5 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of the
Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert, Mimbres
Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes,
Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla
Valley Counties
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.