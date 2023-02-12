Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, and Winston

207 PM MST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands and the Black Range.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MST Monday.

For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through

Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...For the Wind Advisory, travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. For the High Wind Watch,

damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extended period of strong and gusty

winds is expected through Wednesday afternoon. On Monday, the

strongest winds will be during the afternoon hours. However, the

strongest winds of the week are expected on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.