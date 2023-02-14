Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, and Apache Summit
1233 PM MST Tue Feb 14 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range in northern Grant
and Western Sierra Counties, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500
Feet in Northeast Otero County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
may significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause structural
and tree damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.