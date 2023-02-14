Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, and Hachita
1240 PM MST Tue Feb 14 2023
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Grant and Hidalgo Counties in southwest New
Mexico.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak along and directly behind
a cold front early Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.