Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,

Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City,

Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

1240 PM MST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WHEN...Wind Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. High Wind

Warning, from midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak along and directly behind a

cold front early Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.